Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,642 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after buying an additional 2,579,121 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,591,000 after buying an additional 924,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,689,000 after buying an additional 782,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after buying an additional 772,045 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

