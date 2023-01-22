Royce & Associates LP Acquires 235,200 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 156.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.33% of Summit Materials worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $31.43 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

