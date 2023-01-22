Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 126,334 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.31% of Atkore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

NYSE ATKR opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 83.88% and a net margin of 23.34%. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

