Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Manitex International worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 244,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

