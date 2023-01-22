Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Luna Innovations worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 21.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

LUNA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.24. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.15 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

