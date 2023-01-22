Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.43% of Axos Financial worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 105.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $869,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 519.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,468 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 955,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $2,035,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE AX opened at $41.58 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

