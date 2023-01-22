Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.21% of Benchmark Electronics worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

