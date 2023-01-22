Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

