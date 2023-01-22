Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 277,308 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $280,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primoris Services Stock Performance

In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

