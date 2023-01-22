Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 9.07% of PCTEL worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in PCTEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 million, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.40.

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 366.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

