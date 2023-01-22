Royce & Associates LP Has $7.72 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,420 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.64% of Wolverine World Wide worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 838,060 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 349,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE WWW opened at $13.53 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

