Royce & Associates LP Has $9.12 Million Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,506 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.90% of Global Industrial worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $970.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

About Global Industrial

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.