Royce & Associates LP Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.92% of A10 Networks worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.02. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at $838,653.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

