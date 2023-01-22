Royce & Associates LP Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.59% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $97,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.