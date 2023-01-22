Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.44% of TowneBank worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $179.24 million during the quarter.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.