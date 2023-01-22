Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NOG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $238,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,441 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

