Royce & Associates LP Purchases 29,900 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.44% of Unifi worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unifi by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth $112,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 13.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.43). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFI. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,040.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,003 shares of company stock valued at $749,894. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

