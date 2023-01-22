Royce & Associates LP Purchases 39,600 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.53% of Triumph Group worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 243,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Triumph Group Stock Up 4.8 %

TGI opened at $9.87 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $641.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

