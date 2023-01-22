Royce & Associates LP Purchases 62,407 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.44% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 451.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 40,065.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $971.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,287 shares of company stock valued at $716,329. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

