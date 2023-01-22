Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.51% of EVERTEC worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 32.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 10.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EVERTEC by 10.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $2,396,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

