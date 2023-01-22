Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.23% of Power Integrations worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.