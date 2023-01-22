Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.73% of Safety Insurance Group worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 183,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

