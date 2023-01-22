Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,300 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.38% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $17.60 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

