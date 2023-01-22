Royce & Associates LP Sells 22,700 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jabil by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,661. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,661. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,581,575. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

