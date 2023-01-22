Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,875 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.50% of TimkenSteel worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 561.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TMST opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.65 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel



TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

