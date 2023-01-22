Royce & Associates LP Sells 72,600 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.76% of Knowles worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Knowles by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 409.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.34 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

