Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 259,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.