Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

