Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

SLB opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,626,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,290,000 after acquiring an additional 903,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after acquiring an additional 875,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.