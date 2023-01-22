Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 135.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,148,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

