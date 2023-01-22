Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $233,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CII opened at $17.93 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.