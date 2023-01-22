Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $17.93 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

