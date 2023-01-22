Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

SHEL opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

