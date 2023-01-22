Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 3.4 %

Nutrien stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.