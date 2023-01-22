Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $178.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average is $166.93.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

