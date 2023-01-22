Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LEN opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

