Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

