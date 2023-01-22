Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 1.1 %

General Motors stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.