Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.47.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $248.49 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

