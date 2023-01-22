Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE TNK opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $36.61.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

