Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

