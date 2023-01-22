Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 832 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.