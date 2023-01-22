Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 951 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $255.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.