Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

