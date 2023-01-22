Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ring Energy by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ring Energy by 267.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 777.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 323.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 564,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.94. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

