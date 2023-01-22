Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,590 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 773,898 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

