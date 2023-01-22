Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,554 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

