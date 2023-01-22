Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP opened at $113.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.