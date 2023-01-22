Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BSRR opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

