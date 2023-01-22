SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

