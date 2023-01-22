Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,741 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

